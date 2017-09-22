Card could lead to druggos stealing off elderly: Letter

Card could post greater risk

WHILE on the surface the welfare card looks like a very good idea, it's only after some further investigation where it's found that it really isn't and in fact, poses a much greater risk to the community.

Extensive research shows that drug addicts won't just stop doing drugs if their money supply is cut off.

They will simply resort to any other method to get money for their drug habit.

This means they will search for the softest and most vulnerable targets - the elderly.

I am positive there are many residents of the Fraser Coast who do not want their family members' safety put at risk for a failed money saving scheme.

Ask yourself - how would you feel if your pensioner mother was bashed and robbed by an ice addict because he couldn't get his drug money another way?

The government needs to find and fund another way.

They could start by making the courts taking a very hard line with any drug possession and distribution.

There should be zero tolerance.

It would definitely clean the streets of addicts either way.

They would either kick the habit or be in jail.

DAVID DE VERE

Cronulla

Cost of living

TIM Nicholls tells us (FCC September 21), that the cost of living is "too high" and so it is.

But when it comes to electricity no one government is to blame.

Prior to privatisation we were told competition via privatisation would bring prices down.

Big lie - privatisation has never brought prices down.

Tim's promotion of a "new, clean, high efficiency, low emissions, coal fired power station" would take at least seven years to come on line and at a cost of some $30 million or more who would pay?

Electricity is a not too secret source of income for the Queensland government.

Should they, by some slight of hand, reduce the amount of revenue they take from the electricity industry?

Ask yourself - how would they make up the short fall?

The simple fact is, in the short term electricity prices will only ever go up.

JOHN A NEVE

Torquay