Care sector set to expand with NDIS adding 1000 new jobs

Hervey Bay CPL community program coordinator John Hill is excited to see the positive impact that NDIS will have on the Fraser Coast community.

MORE than 1000 new jobs in the care sector will soon be created on the Fraser Coast.

The upcoming openings are a direct result of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

One of the many organisations that is set to expand is CPL - Choice, Passion, Life which currently has about 150 staff at their Fraser Coast locations.

CPL chief executive Rhys Kennedy predicts that number of employees will double when the NDIS rolls out on the Fraser Coast mid-next year.

"Our hiring process will start to ramp up around February," he said.

"Some of the roles we'll be filling includes therapists, support workers, personal care assistants and administration staff," he said.

Mr Kennedy said many of those roles didn't require qualifications and success of the applicants would depend on certain qualities.

Job advertisements for support workers and personal care assistants will prefer applicants with a Certificate III in Disability or equivalent, which can be completed in six months.

But even that can be worked around.

"We want applicants who have compassion and can relate to people," Mr Kennedy said.

"As our clients are of a diverse age and backgrounds with different interests, we need a wide variety of employees to connect with them.

"We advertise online on sites likes Seek, on our website, through social media and in newspapers."

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said the job boost would be because NDIS included more people than the current scheme.

"At the moment, only a third of people living with a disability on the Fraser Coast are receiving funding," she said.

"But NDIS is going to make the other two-thirds eligible.

"It's going to have a huge and really positive impact on the Fraser Coast."

Ms Holebrook said businesses not involved with care work would also be indirectly effected.

"The whole idea of NDIS is to allow people with a disability to do things that we take for granted, like going out and getting a coffee," she said.

"And with NDIS, they'll now have someone who can take them to do those things.

"It's the start of a health and wellness explosion."

There are an estimated 20% of unemployed youth in our region, which does not include those that are under-employed.

Overall unemployment for the Fraser Coast is about 10%.

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Lance Stone is optimistic that the expansion of the disability sector would give employment hopefuls an opportunity.

"You don't have to be a mature person to be a carer; an 18-year-old might not want a carer who is 55," he said.

"The construction industry is particularly going to benefit from NDIS as there will need to be appropriate housing built for NDIS clients."

"It's a great positive for the whole community -employment and people with a disability."