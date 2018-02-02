Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Career criminal recruits street kids to do his dirty work

Annie Perets
by

A CAREER criminal recruited vulnerable young boys to break into cars for him because he did not want to return to jail.

But Michael Terrence Graham's plan backfired and now the arsonist is back behind bars where he will remain for at least 14 months.

Judge David Reid told Maryborough District Court on Friday he was "gobsmacked" by the 48-year-old Cairns man's criminal history.

The extensive rap sheet included 22 previous jail sentences.

"I have never looked through and added that many jail sentences before," Judge Reid said.

"He just keeps offending."

The court heard Graham, with the help of teenage boys, made attempts to break into cars in the Cairns region in August last year.

When attempts to start a 2001 Holden with a screwdriver failed, he set it alight.

The boys were later found asleep on the street and taken into state care.

A few weeks later, Graham drew the attention of police near Maryborough when he began "swerving" on the road.

Officers discovered Graham was not only unlicensed but was also in possession of a passport which was not his.

Defence barrister Paul Rutledge said jail was tough for Graham because he suffered severe pain due to injuries sustained in a car crash and other inmates wanted his morphine-based medication.

"He's under a degree of pressure from other prisoners to assist them in accessing morphine," Mr Rutledge said.

Judge Reid told Graham it was "appalling" he had involved the young boys "in these criminal activities."

"You told them, you don't want to break into the cars yourself, you want them to do it so you wouldn't have to go back to prison," he said.

Graham was sentence to four-years jail. He will be eligible to apply for parole on March 31 next year.

Topics:  fccrime fraser coast maryborough district court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Meet Ray's dingo mates at local sanctuary

Meet Ray's dingo mates at local sanctuary

Ray's dedication to his dingo pack extends to wanting to educate as many people as possible about their behaviours and postures and what they mean.

Mayor calls for anti-bullying task force

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor, Chris Loft.

It follows calls for an anti-bullying summit in the region.

'I've never swum in the ocean': Retiree calls for lessons

Nola Taylor has never swam at the beach having never learned how to swim.

It's all because she never learned to swim.

Smoke alarm project needs electrical contractors

Bruce Saunders.

Alarms will be installed in thousands of govt-owned homes.

Local Partners