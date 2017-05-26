Careers Australia collapses: 15,000 students hit hard

AGGRESSIVE student training provider Careers Australia has lapsed into voluntary administration leaving 15,000 students in the lurch.

The training company racked up more than $500 million in government-subsidised student loans in three years and was among the most aggressive recruiters of students under the now dumped VET FEE-HELP scheme.

Almost 30,000 students were enrolled in 2015, but only 14 per cent ever completed their course.

The group's 1000 staff were sent an email last night advising that they had been "stood down" effective immediately.

A staff member, who preferred to remain anonymous, told The Courier-Mail company credit cards had been frozen last month and stationary orders were not filled.

It's the latest casualty for Australia's training sector, which saw Face to Face Training - backed by the Wolf of Wall Street - and Sage Institute, which Biggest Loser star Steve "the Commando" Willis promoted, close earlier this year.

The firm had training venues at Bowen Hills, Burleigh, Perth, Adelaide, Southport on the Gold Coast, Caboolture, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Parramatta and Townsville.