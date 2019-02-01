Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Carer accused of strangling disabled teen

by Alexandria Utting
31st Jan 2019 4:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE carer of a disabled teen has faced court after being charged with strangling the boy.

Dianne Joy Kelly appeared in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court today charged with the torture and assault of a 17-year-old boy she was employed to care for.

Police allege she strangled the teen, who suffers from epilepsy and requires around-the-clock care, with his own bib in July 2018 at Park Ridge.

The child, who was aged 17 at the time, allegedly suffered bruising to the neck.

The woman was charged by police on December 3 last year and will appear before the court again on March 28.

Kelly remains on bail.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    Drink driver's reading too high for breathalyser

    premium_icon Drink driver's reading too high for breathalyser

    News When approached by the Chronicle outside court, he said he would "never do it again”.

    • 1st Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    BOM: Coast farmers could miss out on wet season

    premium_icon BOM: Coast farmers could miss out on wet season

    News About 3mm of rain fell in the 31 days in Hervey Bay.

    • 1st Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    UPDATE: Power restored to Fraser Coast residents

    UPDATE: Power restored to Fraser Coast residents

    News Power was restored just after 9.45pm

    Police: DNA bungle affects more than 100 cases

    premium_icon Police: DNA bungle affects more than 100 cases

    Crime A DNA bungle has led to a review of more than 100 cases