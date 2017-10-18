Carers flock together to save waterlogged wildlife

SQUIRREL SAVIOUR: Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast saved this juvenile squirrel glider this week after it was found unwell on the ground at a Craignish residence.

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

WILDLIFE Rescue Fraser Coast has been inundated with calls in the last 24 hours, with waterlogged and exhausted wildlife being found in residents back yards and on the road side.

While there was a slight break from torrential rain yesterday, carer Natalie Richardson said people had discovered injured and drenched kangaroos, joey's, possums, birds, a frill-necked lizard that had been hit by a car, a green sea turtle and a juvenile squirrel glider.

Ms Richardson said if the rain continued to ease off, the next few days would be a crucial time to keep an eye out for injured wildlife.

"That's when wildlife will be hungry and struggling because they've had days of not feeding properly, and there will be a food shortage because a lot of the blossoms and the seeds and things have been washed away and drenched.

"Especially animals that have been displaced, like birds separated from their parents.

"It's an extra bad time of the year for animals because it's baby bird season so we've had quite a few baby birds that have been down and water-logged."

This lucky orphaned eastern grey kangaroo joey was picked up by carers at 6am on Wednesday morning.He came in this morning at 6am contributed

If you find an injured animal, Ms Richardson said it was imperative to call for help immediately.

In the meantime, she said, keep the animal in a warm, safe, quiet and dark place - without food and water.

"A box, pet carry case or washing basket with a towel is the best option, but don't give it any food or water.

"If they are cold and you try and feed them, the last of their reserves and their energy goes into trying to digest and process that food.

"I try to liken it to people that if you find an injured cat or dog - the first thing you don't do is feed it. The first thing you do is get it safe and call for help. Wildlife is no different."

Ms Richardson said the carers hotline was available to residents 24 hours a day

"If people ring, we're able to give them some emergency information and advice over the phone so that they can look after them the best they can until the roads are open and we can arrange some transport.

"If you see anything you are not sure of, please ring.

"There's no such thing as a silly question."