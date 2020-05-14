Caretakers ‘cop a spray’ from locked in BMX bandits

TRESPASSERS accidentally locked into a popular sporting complex while flouting COVID-19 restrictions were caught trying to break out of the facility.

After hearing a noise at the Maryborough BMX Club racetrack front gate yesterday, grounds caretakers went to investigate.

They found two vehicles and a push bike rider had been accidentally locked in by the caretakers.

The trespassers took it upon themselves to try to break the lock on the gate to get out.

The caretakers had been going in and out doing maintenance work and had been dummy locking the gate before properly securing it.

They did not realise anyone was inside, a BMX club spokesman said.

The spokesman said there was a history of damage caused to the clubhouse and track.

“It’s very disappointing this has happened because (in the past) we have found used needles and broken glass on the track and previously our canteen was broken into and the fridges emptied,” the spokesman said.

“The caretakers heard a noise and went out to have a look to see what was happening and copped a bit of a spray from the trespassers but took some pictures of them.

“We have contacted the police about what happened.”

The spokesman said while the track had been closed due to coronavirus restrictions, the club had worked hard to keep people from entering the facility.

He said they did not want drastic measures to be taken, like when local skateparks had to be covered by sand.

The spokesman said the club was trying to get back into training, working with social distancing as it is rolled back in stages over the coming weeks.

A Maryborough Police spokesman said they were currently investigating the matter.