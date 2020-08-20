Queensland’s Chief Health Officer has revealed crew on board a cargo ship off the coast where two crewmen tested positive to COVID-19 will be retested today.

Crew aboard the Globe Electra will be retested today, almost a week after the ship anchored near Townsville.

On Friday last week, two men from the coal ship were taken to Townsville University Hospital after they tested positive to coronavirus.

At the time, the rest of the crew were tested but returned negative results.

Now, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has said the crew will be tested again for COVID-19.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

The remaining crew have been quarantined on the ship while the two positive cases remain at the hospital.

Dr Young said the men were "reasonably well at this time".

The ship first came to the attention of Queensland Health on Thursday last week when a Mackay doctor boarded the ship at Hay Point to test crew members for coronavirus.

Water police transported two COVID-19 positive patients from a cargo ship to Townsville where they will be treated. Photo: 9 News North Queensland

The ship then sailed to Townsville where the two men disembarked with the help of Townsville Water Police and health care professionals.

Twenty-one crew members aboard the Dhun, anchored off Mackay, have been tested for coronavirus with results expected to come in today.

It is understood some crew on board have indicated loss of smell and taste sensations, a known symptom of coronavirus.

Originally published as Cargo ship crew to be retested over COVID fears