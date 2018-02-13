Caring charity gives new mothers comfort

A GROUP of Maryborough women, who call themselves the Caring Carriers, have donated $5000 to the Hervey Bay Hospital through fundraising at the Carriers Arms Hotel.

Caring Carriers manager Sandra Tench said they were inspired to raise money for eight breastfeeding chairs after learning the maternity ward was in need of them.

"One of the workers is due to have her third child and she found out they were in need of the chairs for the mothers, so we decided to take on that charity," Ms Tench said.

"We work hard to reach our goals as quickly as we can... and if it wasn't for the help of the public, we couldn't do this."

Hervey Bay Hospital nurse unit manager Pam Harsant said the chairs allowed new mothers to breastfeed more easily.

"They are specifically designed for breastfeeding," Ms Harsant said.

"They're made out of a certain fabric and width and the arms are at a certain height to allow the average sized mum to hold their babies and support them more easily.

"Breastfeeding isn't always as easy as people think it's going to be, so any little thing you can do that's going to make it easier for them and contribute to success in an ongoing fashion, is obviously much better for mums and their families."

Ms Harsant said without the generous donation of $5000, purchasing the chairs wouldn't be possible.