Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Caring charity gives new mothers comfort

GIFT OF COMFORT: The Caring Carriers Michael Beck, Sandra Tench, Julie Wheeler and Kylie Hill and Hervey Bay Hospital unit nurse manager Pam Harsant.
GIFT OF COMFORT: The Caring Carriers Michael Beck, Sandra Tench, Julie Wheeler and Kylie Hill and Hervey Bay Hospital unit nurse manager Pam Harsant. Jodie Callcott
Jodie Callcott
by

A GROUP of Maryborough women, who call themselves the Caring Carriers, have donated $5000 to the Hervey Bay Hospital through fundraising at the Carriers Arms Hotel.

Caring Carriers manager Sandra Tench said they were inspired to raise money for eight breastfeeding chairs after learning the maternity ward was in need of them.

"One of the workers is due to have her third child and she found out they were in need of the chairs for the mothers, so we decided to take on that charity," Ms Tench said.

"We work hard to reach our goals as quickly as we can... and if it wasn't for the help of the public, we couldn't do this."

<< FOLLOW HERE FOR MORE COMMUNITY NEWS >>

Hervey Bay Hospital nurse unit manager Pam Harsant said the chairs allowed new mothers to breastfeed more easily.

"They are specifically designed for breastfeeding," Ms Harsant said.

"They're made out of a certain fabric and width and the arms are at a certain height to allow the average sized mum to hold their babies and support them more easily.

"Breastfeeding isn't always as easy as people think it's going to be, so any little thing you can do that's going to make it easier for them and contribute to success in an ongoing fashion, is obviously much better for mums and their families."

Ms Harsant said without the generous donation of $5000, purchasing the chairs wouldn't be possible.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  breastfeeding caring carriers charity donation fccommunity hervey bay hospital hervey bay independent

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Beloved Bay costume shop to close in a few weeks

Beloved Bay costume shop to close in a few weeks

Owner Karen Kruger is hanging up her many hats after 20 years in business.

Hand-made treats to trump supermarket chocolates

Eric Barrera from Le Petit Chocolatier in Pialba.

It's not your average chocolate.

Hot sticky weather isn't going anywhere soon

Generic hot weather photo.

'There are hot northerly winds coming off the ocean.'

The playground that could have cancelled By the C concert

The construction of Hervey Bay's Seafront adventure playground continues.

A major development may have ended up cancelling the concert.

Local Partners