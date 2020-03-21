Caring Keri helps isolated Bay residents

Hervey Bay's Keri McInerney started the Fraser Coast Corona Virus Community Help Facebook page to help isolated residents get basic essentials.

Hervey Bay's Keri McInerney started the Fraser Coast Corona Virus Community Help Facebook page to help isolated residents get basic essentials.

AFTER suffering her own traumatic experience, one Hervey Bay resident is paying back kindness shown to her by helping the region’s vulnerable during the COVID-19 crisis.

Keri McInerney discovered a brain aneurysm behind her right eye in January 2019 and after having life-saving surgery, has been isolated for the more than 12 months while recovering.

The surgery came at a cost for the Australia Day award recipient, Commonwealth Games baton bearer and much-loved Bay singer.

Ms McInerney had to learn to walk again, her vision is severely reduced and she suffers from Aphasia – an impairment of language, affecting the production or comprehension of speech and the ability to read or write.She said it was only due to help and support of family, friends and the members of the community who donated to her GoFundMe page, that she got through it.

Now faced with the virus pandemic, Ms McInerney wanted to give back by starting the Fraser Coast Corona Virus Community Help Facebook page.

She said the page was designed for isolated people to reach out and ask for help to get basic everyday needs including medications and groceries.

“I just kept seeing people struggling already and I’m thinking, we are only at the beginning of this and it’s only going to get worse … and I’ve got time to help.

“We need to stop the panic and get everyone working together.”

Ms McInerney has reached out to the community, businesses and local church groups to grow a solid group of volunteer helpers.

“What I’m trying to do is arrange so if they get in trouble or if they are depressed and need someone to check on them, we will do that.

“If they need toilet paper or food packages we will try and get something to them if we can.

“If they need medication and they can’t get out, we will try and get that to them … albeit cautiously of course, it will be dropped at the doorstep.

“They don’t have to be alone or do without.”

Ms McInerney hopes her positive message will carry on into the community.

“There were days that I was depressed and fearful of dying but I worked out early that you have to change your focus.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer or needs assistance can private message Ms McInerney on the Facebook page.