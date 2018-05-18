Menu
NEW SKILLS: Barbara Hobury, demonstrates how the new Mobi digital hub is used.
Carinity rolls out new tablet to give seniors digital skills

Blake Antrobus
18th May 2018 12:01 AM
AT 77, Barbara Hobury wouldn't call herself a tech wizard.

But the Fraser Coast resident, who is a client of Carinity Home Care Hervey Bay, is almost on par with her grandson when it comes to playing mobile tablet games.

Ms Hobury was one of the first people to demonstrate the new Mobi digital hub, rolled out in Hervey Bay yesterday.

Carinity Home Care manager Robyn Jones said the tablet device let older Queenslanders watch movies and television, make phone calls and maintain mental fitness with apps and games.

"They can also do video calls to family, friends and their coordinator, organise transport, meals, groceries and care visits,” Ms Jones said.

"(It) helps seniors to live more independently while staying connected with family, friends and the wider community.”

Ms Hobury has already taken a liking to the tablet, saying it allows her to quickly send messages to her family and keep in contact.

"The games also keep my mind active and busy, so I can keep my independence while staying in care,” Ms Hobury said. Hervey Bay is the first region to receive the new technology.

Carinity Communications Coordinator Lee Oliver said the device was tailored to the individual needs of their clients to allow for easy use.

"We want to make it easier to use, and something that helps them engage with an area they previously would not have thought about,” he said.

