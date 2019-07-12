Carjacker accused endures surgeries after Bruce Hwy shooting

Dylan Matthew Hammond, 25, remained in an induced coma while his matters were briefly mentioned before the Maroochydore Magistrates Court. He is alleged to have been the driver during a 200km crime spree, before he was shot down on the Bruce Hwy, Parkland by specialist police officers.

AN alleged carjacker has undergone multiple surgeries and remains in an induced coma under police guard after he was shot down by specialist officers on the Bruce Highway.

Police have started proceedings to officially charge Dylan Matthew Hammond, 25, with 29 driving, weapons, violence and drug-related offences after his dramatic arrest on Wednesday morning.

Mr Hammond is alleged to have launched a one-man crime spree on Wednesday that involved stabbing a woman and firing his gun when she refused to hand over her keys.

A mother tried to shield her young children from the dramatic scenes in front of them as alleged car thief Dylan Matthew Hammond was shot by police and run over following a major police chase on the Bruce Highway. Contributed

His alleged crimes began in Hervey Bay and came to a bloody end on the Bruce Highway, Parklands when he allegedly crashed a stolen car.

Mr Hammond was hit by a caravan and allegedly armed when specialist officers shot him in the thigh as he attempted to flee across the highway.

Mr Hammond has remained in the Sunshine Coast University Hospital while his matters were mentioned and adjourned in Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday and today.

Police prosecutor Jeanette Grigoris told the court she had received files and an objection to Mr Hammond's bail, but requested the matter be mentioned on Monday to allow opportunity for further instructions.

She told the court Mr Hammond was "still in an induced coma and having multiple surgeries" at the time of this morning's court proceedings.

Duty lawyer Ben Rynderman appeared on a phone link on behalf of Mr Hammond, and Magistrate Stjernqvist advised him:

"As duty lawyer the information is he is still in an induced coma, he is still in hospital, the prosecution have asked for the matter to be next mentioned on Monday, the 15th (of July) and he is remanded in custody until that date."

Mr Rynderman will appear as a friend of the court on that date.