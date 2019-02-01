Menu
Cairns Court House PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY
Crime

School IT tech charged for underage sex

by Pete Martinelli
1st Feb 2019 9:36 AM
A SCHOOL IT consultant was "swept up in the moment" when he took his lust for a child too far in the back of his ute, a court heard.

The man, 25, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the underage girl, 15, pleaded guilty in Cairns District Court on Wednesday to carnal knowledge of a child under 16 and contravening a requirement by police.

The court heard the couple had a romantic relationship.

"He was aware of her age," Crown prosecutor Eddie Coker said.

"Some time in 2017 he and the child went on a date. It culminated by going to a lookout on Lake Morris Rd and they had sex in the back of his ute."

Police were alerted to the act by her parents, who discovered the girl was pregnant.

Michael Dalton, defending, said his client had been "blinded by his feelings".

Judge Dean Morzone said the defendant had been regarded as "a trusted friend". "There was no coercion - but what must be taken into account is that the law is there to protect those who are underage.

Judge Morzone sentenced the man to 12 months in jail, suspended for 12 months.

