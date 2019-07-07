Carnival brings up to 1000 customers a day

ONE SCOOP OR TWO: The team at Planet 72 Ice-Creamery are expecting to be flat-strapped all week with the Touch Football Carnival bringing thousands to the region.

FOR local businesses, the economic benefits of the Junior State Cup touch carnival can not be underestimated.

Planet 72 Ice-creamery budgets for a whopping 700-1000 extra customers per day.

Manager Dylan Fryer welcomes the winter spike in ice cream sales with families who visit Hervey Bay for the carnival.

"We need to employ six staff each day of the carnival, to keep up with the demand,” he said.

"We have kids in here all day, every day of the carnival.”

Car parking is at a premium on the Esplanade as players and families search for that special treat after the games are over each day.

It is a similar story for staff at the Torquay Hotel.

Hotel manager Mick Guteridge is expecting a big week.

"We have started to see the families arriving today,” he said.

"If it is the same as past years you won't be able to find a table to sit at by Wednesday.”

Guteridge believes Hervey Bay hosting the cup it is not only great for business but also for the wider community.

"It creates a buzz and attracts people to the region,” he said

"The visitors get to experience the Fraser Coast and the many things it has to offer”.