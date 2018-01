DUE to heavy rain on New Year's Eve, organisers of the Sea Front Oval Family Carnival were forced to cancel their fireworks.

Event organiser Rebecca Cronk said the fireworks had been rescheduled to Saturday, January 6 at 9pm for all to enjoy.

The carnival hosts a number of fun activities including jumping castles, dodgem cars, games and there are plenty of prizes to be won.

The carnival will run every day for the next two weeks.