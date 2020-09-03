Carole Baskin’s bizarre announcement

In the reality TV move no one saw coming, Tiger King star Carole Baskin will appear on Dancing With The Stars.

In the reality TV move no one saw coming, Tiger King star Carole Baskin will appear on Dancing With The Stars.

In case 2020 couldn't get any weirder, controversial star of Netflix's Tiger King, Carole Baskin, has signed to compete on the new season of Dancing With The Stars in the US.

The Big Cat Rescue owner and flower crown enthusiast became the unlikely breakout star of the hit Netflix series Tiger King, which dropped on the streaming service at the beginning of the global pandemic in peak binge-watching season.

RELATED: Incredible new twist in Tiger King saga

RELATED: Carole Baskin fooled by Rolf Harris prank

Carole Baskin shot to fame this year after hit documentary Tiger King. Picture: Netflix

While the series was centred around Baskin's ongoing feud with imprisoned GW Zoo owner Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, a mystery of her past has become an obsession of true crime fans wanting to get to the bottom of the disappearance of her husband Don Lewis in 1997.

The 59-year-old has dodged accusations in the past, but many fans are convinced she had something to do with his sudden disappearance in order to gain full control of their sanctuary.

In August, the family of Don Lewis hired a lawyer and announced they are offering $100,000 in exchange for information to help solve the case.

Baskin was awarded control of Joe Exotic's Oklahoma zoo this year, after she sued him for trademark and copyright infringements and won a $1.45 million civil judgment against him.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year federal prison term for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin killed by a hitman.

Baskin's bizarre next move was announced in true Tiger King style, involving a cringe-worthy dance with a stuffed toy tiger on US national television.

Baskin will appear on the US version of the series alongside rapper Nelly, former Desperate Housewives actor Jessie Metcalfe, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Catfish host Nev Schulman, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson and Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean.

DWTS will premiere in the United States on Monday September 14, and will be hosted by supermodel Tyra Banks.

Originally published as Carole Baskin's bizarre announcement