Carols canned, washout predicted to affect other festivities

NO CAROLS: Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candlelight has been cancelled due to an impending deluge over the Fraser Coast this weekend.

NO CAROLS: Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candlelight has been cancelled due to an impending deluge over the Fraser Coast this weekend. Valerie Horton

INCOMING wild weather has forced the cancellation of Hervey Bay's Carols by Candlelight.

Other community groups are scrambling to reschedule arrangements or implement backup plans as an impending deluge looms over the Fraser Coast.

More than a 150mm of rain is expected to be dumped on Hervey Bay and Maryborough from today as an upper low and the remnants of tropical cyclone Owen combine over the region.

Due to the weather warning and other venues being unavailable, Carols by Candlelight has been cancelled.

Organiser Pastor Julie Terry said the team was saddened and disappointed to make the call but key organisers were not available to find an alternate venue or date.

"We looked at all the options with the people coming into the site to help set up but due to the forecast we had to cancel,” Ms Terry said.

"We're just thankful for the support we've had from the community.”

The Maryborough CBD Christmas Street Party was forced to reschedule to December 20 earlier this week due to the weather warning.

Saturday's Christmas in the Carpark at the Bay Central Tavern has also pulled the plug ahead of the forecast.

But Toogoom Fair co-ordinator Wendy Lawrence said the event was going "full steam ahead” on Sunday.

"We're just playing it by ear and we have a contingency plan with the nearby community hall in case it rains,” Ms Lawrence said.

Hervey Bay Ambulance Committee member Jo-Anne Farrell said the group would still be going ahead with the Christmas Goods Wheel this Saturday, but said they were keeping an eye on the weather.

She said the event would likely be cancelled should it rain. Meteorologist Dan Narramore said the region could expect strong winds and heavy rainfall, with Sunday forecast to be the heaviest day.

"Showers and thunderstorms will start today but the bulk of the rain will fall over the weekend, particularly inland,” Mr Narramore said.