Funds from museum carols to replace stolen equipment

HERE HE COMES: Santa is preparing the Oldmobile to visit the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum's Carols in the Village this Saturday. Valerie Horton

PROCEEDS from this year's Carols in the Village will go towards replacing expensive gardening equipment that was stolen from the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum three months ago.

Historian and museum volunteer John Andersen said thieves helped themselves to whipper snipers, lawn mowers, hedge trimmers and blowers.

He said it was a low blow to all the volunteers who took great pride in the appearance of the Zephyr St tourist attraction, which recently received a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for the third year in a row.

"People remark all the time about how lovely the five acres is kept.

"The volunteers keep it in a meticulous state with everything done, the lawn mowed and the hedges trimmed."

As well as raising funds for the equipment, carols organiser Brian Taylor said by charging only a small entry fee of $2 for adults, hosting the event on Saturday, December 2, was a great way to give back to the community.

"The community supports us during the year and it's one small way that we can give back, by putting on a Christmas event that everyone enjoys," Ms Taylor said.

Now in its 11th year, there will be more than 120 performers taking to the stage from 4.45pm, including Mansong, Fraser Coast Chorus, Makin Whoopee, Xavier Catholic College Junior Choir, Acoustic Jabiru and soloists

Carol Sendall, Jon Vea Vea, Rachel Damms, William Ramage and Chloe Lee Mahoney.

"Its a fun-filled family night, there's no alcohol and it just works well ... the only thing we rely on is the weather," Mr Taylor said.

"I really love seing all the kids enjoying themselves."

The carols will start at 6pm with the entry of the lone piper from the RSL Highland Band, Duncan Birt.

There will be great raffle prizes, which will be drawn about 7.30pm, along with hot and cold food and drinks.

Battery operated candles will be available for purchase.

Visit Santa's Grotto and see the elves making toys with Santa arriving in the 1903 Oldsmobile to give

out free lollies, courtesy of Woolworths, Pialba at about 7.45pm.

Entry is a $2 donation for adults and children are free.

Bring along a chair or blanket.

The event will be held on Saturday, December 2. The museum is at 13 Zephyr St, Scarness.