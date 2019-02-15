Carport warfare as dad takes stand against council orders

FRUSTRATED: Nathan Slonim recently moved up from Sydney and is having a major drama with council over his carport.

FRUSTRATED: Nathan Slonim recently moved up from Sydney and is having a major drama with council over his carport. Patrick Woods

NATHAN Slonim can't fathom why he'd be better off turning his front yard into a concrete hot box in the eyes of council certifiers.

The father-of-two is locked in a battle with Sunshine Coast Council over a carport he erected at his Lilac Crt, Mooloolaba home.

Mr Slonim moved up from Sydney's Northern Beaches in February last year, his wife and two kids followed him up a few weeks later.

In May they began the process of trying to put up a carport over their driveway, to protect their cars.

After getting written consent from both neighbours, Mr Slonim engaged a certifier and carport builder.

But he said council's certifier advised him he couldn't put the carport on the driveway, as it would dominate the street, and instead they would have to put it in front of his bedroom window.

To do so, he said it would mean concreting about 95 per cent of his front yard and navigating a protected palm, as well as stormwater and electrical supply lines.

WELL BACK: Nathan Slonim's carport is well back from the verge and largely blocked by palm trees next-door. That hasn't stopped council ordering him to tear it down. Patrick Woods

With no neighbours in front of him and palm trees screening the carport from open end of the cul-de-sac, Mr Slonim said he couldn't understand why the council weren't encouraging him to retain the valuable green space of his front yard.

"We live in a hot environment, they should be promoting more greenery," the qualified builder said.

"The heat bouncing up (from the carport and concrete) into our front bedroom would be horrendous."

He said multiple requests to get the council certifier out to his house to inspect the site were ignored, so he went ahead and put the carport on his driveway.

This week Mr Slonim was issued with a notice to tear down the carport and he said it'd cost about $40,000 to erect it where the council certifier directed.

EYESORE? Nathan Slonim was told to pull down this carport, as council were concerned it would dominate the street. Patrick Woods

Mr Slonim said it was confusing, as many other carports nearby were highly visible.

He said he'd spent significant amounts planting lillipillies alongside the carport to further screen it from the street.

"You can't see it," he said.

He said the position the council certifier wanted the carport in posed greater risk to his children, aged 6 and 9, and others riding their bikes, with cars reversing a greater distance.

Mr Slonim said he was taking the matter to a tribunal to "try and get some common sense".

Council failed to respond to a series of questions before deadline.