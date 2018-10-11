Carriers Arms transforms into stylish, modern hotel

A coffee shop has been added into the new design at the Carriers Arms Hotel.

THEY don't just work well together, the staff at Carriers Arms Hotel design well together.

Hotel manager Michael Beck said it was great teamwork that produced the new-look hotel.

"We have a great team here and you can't do this alone," Mr Beck said.

"The design has been a number of heads coming together as one.

He said the theme was timber and steel.

"Maryborough is the timber city and also the steel, ship yards, and trains," he said.

"We have framed all our old and new wall art with new timber frames."

Earlier this month the new coffee shop, restaurant bar, TAB and gaming room were opened.

Other areas to be completed include a kids room, the restaurant and front entrance.

"We have employed a company to design and deck out the kids room which parents will be able to see into from both the coffee shop and the restaurant," Mr Beck said.

"There will be windows allowing natural light to filter into the restaurant.

"There will be an operable wall that can divide the restaurant to allow for private functions and parties.

"We are hoping to have the restaurant ready for Christmas.

"We were always going to change the front entrance and I think it is going to look great with a shaded area, seating and gardens for the courtesy bus passengers."

Mr Beck said there was still much memorabilia to put in place.

Some of the art work is front bar signage from the old dining room floor and a huge photograph of the original Carriers in the Sports Bar.

Using local trades and suppliers was important, Mr Beck said.

"We are using all local trades and supplies unless we can't get it here," he said.

"The two builders we have got - Knight Constructions and Henry Constructions - are just amazing, and we are using local timber."

Though there was still a way to go with the renovations, Mr Beck said the hotel was trading as normal.

"There is a temporary inconvenience but we have three dining areas still offering our delicious menu," he said.

"When the whole renovations have been completed, we have targeted March as the official opening date where there will be lots of giveaways, great entertainment ...it will be a huge weekend.

"We want to give our customers something they can not get anywhere else."

The Carriers Arms Hotel at 405 Alice St, Maryborough is open from 9am-10pm seven days a week.

For more information visit their Facebook or phone 4122 6666.