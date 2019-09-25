Carrigan to cap stunning rise with leadership role

Patrick Carrigan and Matt Lodge could be set for leadership roles next season. Picture: Darren England

Brisbane young gun Pat Carrigan is being considered for a stunning promotion to the Broncos' leadership group as the club prepares to groom Matt Lodge as Darius Boyd's captaincy successor.

The Courier-Mail understands coach Anthony Seibold is keen for Carrigan to play a more senior role at Red Hill next season following revelations the Broncos coach is putting a broom through his leadership core.

Carrigan is still just 21 and only made his NRL debut this year, eventually chalking up 19 matches in 2019, including two appearances in Brisbane's starting side before their 58-0 final loss to Parramatta.

But Seibold has been so impressed with Carrigan's maturity, work ethic and intellect, the university student is set to go from Broncos pup to one of the club's top dogs for the upcoming pre-season.

It is believed Seibold raised the prospect of Carrigan, who is studying physiotherapy, taking on more responsibility during their one-on-one feedback session last week.

Pre-season performances will dictate the composition of Brisbane's leadership group with skipper Boyd and existing members Alex Glenn, Matt Gillett and Andrew McCullough under review.

Should Seibold choose to strip Boyd of the captaincy, Lodge, who was added to the leadership group in June, will be a frontline candidate to lead a Red Hill revolution next season.

Broncos powerbrokers are aware the possible coronation of Lodge as club captain would attract criticism given his chequered past, but the 24-year-old has displayed exemplary behaviour since joining Brisbane two years ago.

Carrigan has displayed leadership qualities throughout his junior football career. He was captain of the Broncos under-20s before being anointed as skipper of the Queensland under-20s side by coach Justin Hodges last year.

The hard-working lock or prop was school captain at Gregory Terrace and the well-spoken forward impressed with his leadership in the Junior Kangaroos side in 2018.

Seibold last month lauded Carrigan's development this year, saying the former Wynnum Manly workhorse was already among the Broncos' best trainers.

"Pat is a bit of a favourite of mine," Seibold said.

"He has a great work ethic and is a very humble and hard-working guy.

"He has got great leadership qualities for such a young guy.

"He has progressed probably a little bit quicker than what we thought but he has been really consistent.

"I like guys who work hard and I like guys who you know what you are going to get. Patty is a seven out of 10 every day at training and in every single game so far.

"He will be competing for that No.13 jersey in the short and long term."

Speaking before their disastrous finals loss to the Eels, Carrigan said he relished responsibility and the work ethic required to succeed in the NRL.

"I don't like being beaten on little efforts and I don't like getting beaten on hard work," he said.

"It's got me to where I am. I've learnt a lot from guys like Darius Boyd and Matt Gillett and while I like using the ball, I want to keep that workhorse mentality."