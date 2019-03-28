Cars checks will mean safer roads for Easter

Safety Inspectors checked more than 1300 vehicles and issued 188 defect notices as part of this year's first Operation Safe Vehicle campaign.

FOR every 20 cars to travel on Queensland's roads, an average of three vehicles would not meet the required safety standards.

This is the finding from a nine-day Transport and Main Roads operation to check the condition of the vehicles in the lead up to the Easter holidays.

Inspectors checked more than 1300 vehicles and issued 188 defect notices as part of this year's first Operation Safe Vehicle campaign.

The majority of safety issues were minor but 15 per cent of defect notices were for major problems that, if unchecked, could result in a crash.

Inspectors checked the vehicles to ensure they complied with safety standards, focusing on windscreens, lights, tyres, brakes, steering and suspension.

A third of the safety issues was due to the vehicle's lights or electrical components being broken or defective. A quarter of defect notices were due to tyre condition.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the operation aimed to make drivers more aware of the safety requirements before they hit the road.

"Prevention is key, and the best thing any road user can do to ensure they have a safe vehicle is to perform regular checks."

Of the total interceptions, 14 per cent were issued with a defect notice.

From the defect notices issued, 158 (or 85 per cent) were for minor defects and 29 (or 15 per cent) were for major defects, including faults with lights, electrical components, wheels, tyres, windscreens and window glazing.

From these notices, 36 per cent were issued due to defects with lights and electrical components, 25 per cent were related to wheels and tyres, and 16.5 per cent were related to windscreens and window glazing.