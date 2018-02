Two vehicle crash at the corner of Freshwater and Tavistock Sts, Torquay.

Two vehicle crash at the corner of Freshwater and Tavistock Sts, Torquay. Alistair Brightman

TWO cars have collided at an intersection in Torquay.

It was believed a grey Hyundai was driving down Tavistock St when it collided with a white Mitsubishi crossing over to Freshwater St.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 1pm.

<<FOLLOW MORE LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE HERE>>

Three people were involved in the crash however none were seriously injured.

No one was transported to hospital.