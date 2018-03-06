Menu
Two cars collided at the intersection of Dover St and Newhaven St, Pialba. Inge Hansen
News

Cars collide in Pialba crash

Inge Hansen
by
6th Mar 2018 10:38 AM | Updated: 10:50 AM

TWO cars have collided at an intersection in Pialba on Tuesday morning.

About 9.45am, emergency services were called to Newhaven St and Dover St, Pialba.

Early reports suggested a woman driving on Dover St collided with a man driving a Toyota Camry down Newhaven St.

Two cars collided at the intersection of Dover St and Newhaven St, Pialba. Inge Hansen

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said no one was injured as a result of the crash.

It is understood Hervey Bay police are investigating the cause of the crash.

It is unknown if there was any other people in either vehicle.

