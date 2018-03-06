Cars collide in Pialba crash
TWO cars have collided at an intersection in Pialba on Tuesday morning.
About 9.45am, emergency services were called to Newhaven St and Dover St, Pialba.
Early reports suggested a woman driving on Dover St collided with a man driving a Toyota Camry down Newhaven St.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said no one was injured as a result of the crash.
It is understood Hervey Bay police are investigating the cause of the crash.
It is unknown if there was any other people in either vehicle.