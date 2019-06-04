CARS FOR HIRE: Look formal fab, help a good cause

ARRIVAL MATTERS: Philip Nicholson and Quincy Kindred from Conrodders Hervey Bay are offering up a 1957 Morris Minor, 1963 Compact Fairlane and 1934 Ford Tudor, as formal cars for hire in an effort to raise funds for Relay for Life team Fast, Furious and Fabulous. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THERE'S an opportunity for Year 12 students to be the belle of the ball when it comes to formal arrivals this year thanks to Relay for Life team Fast, Furious and Fabulous.

The relay team has joined with Conrodders Hervey Bay to offer up four classic rides for hire, with proceeds going to Cancer Council Queensland.

Team captain Sue Dodd said hiring formal cars was often difficult with most owners of classic cars unable to hire their vehicles for financial gain due to club registration restrictions.

"Normally most club registered cars can't be used for formals and weddings because you are not allowed to use them for gain, but because all our funds are going to charity it's fine.

"We charge $150 per vehicle and all that money goes back to the cancer foundation.

"This is the second year we have done this and we will try and continue it."

Ms Dodd said the funds raised through Hervey Bay Relay For Life will make a lasting difference to those affected by cancer.

"We have all had cases of losing people from cancer.

"Myself, I have lost a few family members from cancer and a few of our other teams member have, or have had cancer and survived.

"It's nice to see if you put the effort into fundraising it will go to something that will hopefully find a cure."

Fast, Furious and Fabulous will also host a car show on July 27, from 2pm to 5pm. A location is yet to be decided.

Registrations are now open for Hervey Bay's Relay for Life, which will be held on October 19-20 at Ralph Stafford Park.

To register a team, volunteer or find out more, visit relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 65 65 85.

FORMAL CARS FOR HIRE

Holden HK White Sedan 68 model 4 door

1957 Morris Minor 1000 Binda Blue

1934 Ford Tudor Matt Black

Ford Compact 1963 Aqua Colour

Phone Sue Dodd on 0412 753 773 to make a booking.