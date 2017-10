A CAR was reported missing from Stockland Hervey Bay on Sunday.

Police received reports that the car owner parked and went shopping about 11am and after going back to the car about 2.30pm, could not find the vehicle.

The car is a black-coloured Ford Falcon Ute with license place KRP 67.

Call Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 if you have information on the car's whereabouts.