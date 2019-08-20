Cars hit in Coast crime spree overnight

FIVE cars and properties have been targeted in spate of break ins at Dundowran overnight.

Police believe there was more than one offender and are "not ruling out" more than one group of people.

Officer in Charge of Hervey Bay Police Station Brooke Flood said between 9pm Monday and 7am Tuesday three cars and two homes near Scrub Hill Rd had been broken into with cash, a television, medication and a laptop stolen.

"Many of the vehicles that were unlawfully entered were unlocked at the time," OIC Flood said.

"Police are asking residents to ensure their vehicles are locked and secured at all times, even if you are at home.

"Police believe there was more than one offender and we are not ruling out more than one group at this point in time."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day, or call Crimestoppers 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.