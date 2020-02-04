Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cars wrecked in dramatic highway crash

Jessica Lamb
by and Luke Mortimer & Jessica Lamb
4th Feb 2020 3:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE elderly people have been taken to hospital suffering from chest pain after a three-car crash on the Gold Coast Highway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the highway at Bilinga, near Gold Coast Airport, after the collision involving three cars about 11.40am.

Two of the cars had their front ends destroyed in the northbound crash, which left one of the vehicles facing the wrong way.

One lane was closed temporarily after the crash.

A man, a member of the public, was seen directing vehicles around the traffic hazard until Queensland Police officers arrived and took over.

Occupants were still inside one of the vehicles shortly after the crash, but it was not clear if they were trapped or were still in the car for another reason.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics took the elderly patients, of an undisclosed age, to Tweed Heads Hospital in a stable condition.

bilinga crash gold coast highwa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prisoner’s threat: ‘I’m f---ing going to kill them all’

        premium_icon Prisoner’s threat: ‘I’m f---ing going to kill them all’

        News A prisoner who told his grandmother he was going to kill a magistrate, saying he would ‘beat him into a f---ing pulp’ has been granted a retrial.

        • 4th Feb 2020 2:32 PM
        Drug trafficker avoids jail time

        premium_icon Drug trafficker avoids jail time

        News A Maryborough District Court Judge commended the man for coming clean and turning...

        SPILL AFTERMATH: Where Pitt stands after leadership shake-up

        premium_icon SPILL AFTERMATH: Where Pitt stands after leadership shake-up

        News 'I also congratulate David Littleproud on his promotion'

        Push for Butchulla monument to remember lives lost

        premium_icon Push for Butchulla monument to remember lives lost

        News Mr Miller has been a vocal campaigner for a monument