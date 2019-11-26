Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Ballina man being held on remand was allegedly murdered by another inmate in June.
A Ballina man being held on remand was allegedly murdered by another inmate in June.
Crime

Man accused of murdering Ballina inmate faces court

Aisling Brennan
by
25th Nov 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 26th Nov 2019 5:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE case against a man accused of murdering a Ballina man while in jail has been adjourned to 2020.

Richard Jason Reay, 44, has been accused of murdering 52-year-old Geoffrey Fardell at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre, near Kempsey, on June 11.

It's understood Mr Fardell was being held on remand and was due to face Ballina Local Court the following week.

Mr Reay's matter went before Kempsey Local Court last week, where Magistrate B Thomas ordered a Case Conference Certificate be filed by February 19, 2020.

Mr Reay has entered no formal pleas to the charge against him and remains in custody.

The matter is set to return to Kempsey Local Court on February 19, 2020 for further mention, where Mr Reay is expected to attend via audio visual link for committal.

kempsey local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I felt like my life force leaving, I felt my body stop’

        premium_icon ‘I felt like my life force leaving, I felt my body stop’

        News Sophie Horne thought about her mother as she lay on the concrete outside a music festival, convinced she was going to die.

        What water restrictions mean for Coast green thumbs

        premium_icon What water restrictions mean for Coast green thumbs

        News Tough water restrictions don’t have to mean saying goodbye to your lush, green...

        EXCLUSIVE: Tougher water restrictions to hit Fraser Coast

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Tougher water restrictions to hit Fraser Coast

        News Below average rainfall and rapidly falling dam levels are behind the decision

        M'boro RSL boss arrested over alleged army lies

        premium_icon M'boro RSL boss arrested over alleged army lies

        Crime The 51-year-old Bauple man was arrested by police