Case of senior firey accused of sexual touching adjourned

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, has been charged with four counts of sexually touching another person without consent and one count of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse.

THE case against a senior South Australian firefighter charged with sexually touching a woman while on deployment in northern NSW has been adjourned until next month.

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, has previously indicated he intended to plead not guilty to the allegations against him, which include four counts of sexually touching another person without consent and one count of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse.

Police will allege the five offences were committed against a 26-year-old woman in Casino on the night of December 8.

Mr Davis, who is South Australia's Metropolitan Fire Service southern region commander, was on deployment to assist with the NSW bushfires at that time.

Last month, Casino Local Court heard the police prosecution was finalising "DNA evidence" for the brief.

When the matter was briefly mentioned again last week in Casino Local Court, Magistrate Kathy Crittenden adjourned the matter again for May 27.

Mr Davis is yet to enter any formal pleas but has previously indicated he intends to defend all charges against him.