‘Case closed’: Inquiry bolsters Kathleen Folbigg’s guilt

AN inquiry into Kathleen Folbigg's convictions for killing her four babies has reinforced and reconfirmed her guilt, a former chief judge has found.

Reginald Blanch QC, the former NSW District Court chief judge who presided over the inquiry, concluded that he had no reasonable doubt as to the serial child killer's guilt in a report published on Monday night.

The 557-page review rips apart claims she was wrongly jailed and confirms her 2003 conviction. Mr Blanch found the 51-year-old did kill her children Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura.

Attorney-General Mark Speakman, who broke from a holiday in London to address the matter last night, said the case against Folbigg was now closed and she would serve the remainder of her sentence.

It was Mr Speakman who announced the inquiry in 2018 after Folbigg's lawyers lodged a petition casting doubt on some of the evidence that led to her conviction.

He said he had to run the inquiry to reinforce the fair nature of justice in NSW.

"I think it's important that the public has confidence that the jury system has worked in this case, that no stone has been left unturned and that we have a fair and proper justice system in NSW," he said.

Baby Caleb Folbigg died aged 19 days in 1989.

Mr Speakman said he had wrestled with the decision to initiate the review, particularly for the pain it put upon Craig Folbigg, the father of the murdered children.

And Laura Folbigg was killed at 19 months in 1999.

He has spoken to Mr Folbigg about the review but would not elaborate on their conversation.

"I'll leave it for him to say but can I say this I admire his stoicism I don't think any of us can imagine what it must be like to lose four children and to lose four children at the hands of your wife, their mother and then go through 20 years of litigation and criminal proceedings that the pain and the stress is just unimaginable," Mr Speakman said.

Craig Folbigg's brother, John, in May described the inquiry as "most unnecessary and most definitely unwelcome".

"However we have endured it as ultimately it would, we feel, help to ensure that the justice that Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura received in 2003 is upheld," he said.

In the report Mr Blanch lashed out at Folbigg, finding she had lied to him about diary entries where she had written she had done "terrible things".

"I find the answers given by Ms Folbigg … in which she gave explanations as to the meaning of various diary entries, to be simply unbelievable," he wrote. "I am satisfied the diary entries were written by a reasonably intelligent woman in plain language, carrying their plain meaning."

Patrick Folbigg died at eight months in 1991.

Sarah Folbigg was murdered aged 10 months in 1993.