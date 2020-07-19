‘Case of mistaken identity’: Dugong adopted by dolphins

A dugong swims with the dolphins in the waters off Hervey Bay.

A CASE of mistaken identity or a dugong who thinks he's a dolphin?

That is what the crew and passengers aboard Blue Dolphin Marine Tours were left wondering when a dugong was spotted swimming with a pod of humpback dolphins in Hervey Bay.

Whale watching season kicked off for many operators this weekend but it was the rare sighting which captured the interest of those aboard, owner Peter Lynch said.

It was only the third time in 20 years of doing the tours that Mr Lynch had seen a dugong swimming with dolphins.

He said it was a treat for those on board, especially as people were accustomed to seeing bottlenose dolphins and didn't realise humpback dolphins were also present in the Bay.

"I don't know if it just wanted company or got its wires crossed," Mr Lynch said.

"He or she constantly swam with the dolphins, it was still going with the dolphins when he left.

"It was a little case of mistaken identity I think."

Mr Lynch was back on the water on Sunday, this time looking out for the humpback whales that have put Hervey Bay on the map.

But he said it was special seeing the other sea creatures as well.

"It was really cool to see the dugong, it's one of the hardest creatures to pick up with no dorsal fin."