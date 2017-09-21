28°
News

Cash and vodka stolen from golf club overnight

Several hundred dollars in cash and a few bottles of alcohol were stolen from Fraser Lakes Golf Club overnight.
Several hundred dollars in cash and a few bottles of alcohol were stolen from Fraser Lakes Golf Club overnight.
Amy Formosa
by

SEVERAL hundred dollars in cash and a few bottles of alcohol were stolen from Fraser Lakes Golf Club overnight.

Police said the business was broken into between 6.30pm on Wednesday and 6am Thursday.

The criminal managed to remove the crim safe screens and break through a window before jumping over the counter.

Police could not confirm the exact amount of cash stolen but said it was several hundreds.

Three bottles of vodka were also reported missing.

No other damage was done.

Scenes of crime are investigating.

If you have any information that could help police please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Related Items

Topics:  fccrime fcpolice golf club hervey bay

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Cashless welfare card coming for Bundaberg, Hervey Bay

Cashless welfare card coming for Bundaberg, Hervey Bay

AFTER months of speculation, debate and community consultation the Turnbull Government has decided to roll out the Cashless Debit Card in Bundaberg.

Cashless Debit Card has faced opposition in region

GREENS Senator Rachel Siewert has spoken in front of a crowd of people at Hervey Bay Community Centre, sharing her concerns about the cashless welfare card.

The card has faced opposition in Hervey Bay.

Social enterprise movement has Fraser Coast in its sights

SOCIAL SKILLS: Shane Matterson, Tanya Stevenson, Maggie Johns, Evan Munroe and Helen Halford show off items made by The Shed to be on display on October 11.

The social enterprise movement is coming to Hervey Bay.

Fraser Coast domestic tourism numbers down, but spending up

Martin Simons has been named the new general manager of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events.

Spending by domestic visitors is up by 21%.

Local Partners