Cash and vodka stolen from golf club overnight

SEVERAL hundred dollars in cash and a few bottles of alcohol were stolen from Fraser Lakes Golf Club overnight.

Police said the business was broken into between 6.30pm on Wednesday and 6am Thursday.

The criminal managed to remove the crim safe screens and break through a window before jumping over the counter.

Police could not confirm the exact amount of cash stolen but said it was several hundreds.

Three bottles of vodka were also reported missing.

No other damage was done.

Scenes of crime are investigating.

If you have any information that could help police please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.