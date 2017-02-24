CASH COW: Not answering phone cost someone in Bay $90k

EVERY morning the team from Channel 7's morning show Sunrise calls a lucky viewer to give away some money with their cash cow competition.
All the viewer needs to do is answer their phone within three rings and say the code word that was said on the show the day before and they could be much richer.
FRASER COAST TOP STORIES
Father had sex and conceived child with own daughter
Shopping centres ban helium balloons
WATER RESTRICTIONS: Customers set to be cut off from barrage
This morning, someone on Kangaroo Island, near River Heads, missed out on answering a phone call worth $90,000.
Last year a Hervey Bay retiree won $20,000 just by answering the call of the morning crew.