CASH FLOW BONUS: How Coast families benefit from tax cuts

FRASER Coast families will be able to cash in on tax cuts of more than $1080 after the Federal Government scored its first major victory in Parliament.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said around 49,000 low and middle-income earners in the region would start to receive immediate tax relief from next week after Scott Morrison's signature tax package cleared the Senate on Thursday.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has hailed the tax cuts as a sign the Coalition has delivered on its promise to build a better tax system and provide more tax relief for all Australians Brian Cassidy

The Morrison Government is likely to start encouraging families to start spending the cash bonus in communities and local businesses, hoping to brace the economy in the face of difficult headwinds.

It follows dire warnings from Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe, who said the economy needed more stimulus as he cut the official interest rate to a record low of one per cent earlier this week.

Despite Labor dropping its opposition to the package at the 11th hour, a majority had already been secured from Senate crossbenchers Jacqui Lambie and Centre Alliance.

The $158 billion, five-year tax reform is one of the biggest since the GST was introduced.

Tax cuts of up to $1080 per person, or $2160 for couples and families, were passed through the Senate just after 7pm on Thursday night.

The package provides offsets this year and raises tax-rate thresholds from 2022.

All workers who earn between $45,000 and $200,000 will be paying just 30c in the dollar in tax from July 2024.

More than two million Queenslanders earning up to $126,000 will be eligible for the initial wave of tax cuts to be unleashed from next week.

Of those, about 800,000 people get the full $1080 offset.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison

About $860million will flood into the state economy from the full offsets, with more to follow from the smaller offsets.

Mr Pitt said the tax package built on the already legislated Personal Income Tax Plan announced in the 2018-19 Budget.

"The tax offset ensures low and middle income earners in Hinkler will keep more of what they earn and have more money in their pockets," Mr Pitt said.

"This will ultimately boost household consumption, which will be good for the local economy.

"Those earning up to $126,000 in Hinkler will receive up to $1080, and dual income couples will receive up to $2160."

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said the Federal Government was delivering structural reform to the tax system by reducing the 32.5 cents in the dollar tax rate to 30 cents in the dollar.

"Together, these tax relief measures will create a better tax system with improved incentives for the hard workers in Wide Bay," Mr O'Brien said.

"It will also ensure that 94per cent of Australians will face a marginal tax rate no higher than 30 cents in the dollar in 2024-25."

However, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said Labor still believed fast-tracking Stage 2 would deliver much-needed stimulus in light of warnings from the RBA, but that it would not stand in the way of the cuts.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese

"We do not want the circumstances whereby an economy that's struggling prevents people getting a tax benefit of up to $1080. The economy needs that, it needs that now," Mr Albanese said.

- Additional reporting: Matthew Killoran