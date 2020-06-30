CASHING IN: How sport clubs will spend $78k in grants
TEN Fraser Coast sport and community groups will share in $78,000 worth of council grants.
The funds will be used to buy a range of new equipment such as water cannons, solar-powered pumps and portable shade tents.
Fraser Coast Regional Council today announced the successful applicants under the 2019-20 Sport and Recreation Capital Assistance Grants program.
"The Sport and Recreation Capital Assistance Grants offer one-off funding to develop infrastructure to assist in the growth and engagement of sport or active recreation across the Fraser Coast region," Cr James Hansen said.
Among the groups, Hervey Bay Triathlon Club claimed $5500 in an aim to make their events sun safe.
Vice president Jeffery Morris said the money would be used to buy four heavy duty portable marquees.
"It was something we really needed as our events are growing," he said.
"Especially for races like the Hervey Bay 100, we want to have a really professional appearance."
Mr Morris said the shades were selected as they offered full UV protection.
The other grants will be provided to:
- Hervey Bay Swimming Club: $5000 for a portable shade, upgraded shed security, new fridge and freezer
- Hervey Bay Archers: $8,680 for a covered training area awning
- Hervey Bay Hockey Association: $5000 to install turf water cannons
- Maryborough Amateur Athletics Club: $10,000 for Upgrades and repairs to field lighting
- Fraser Lakes Golf Club: $5,475 for a solar pump for improved irrigation and water sustainability
- Burrum District Golf Club: $10,000 for an automatic irrigation system and irrigation works
- PCYC Hervey Bay: $8748 for installation of bathroom water use reduction devices
- Maryborough Speedway: $10,000 for critical lighting repairs
- Fraser Coast Outrigger Canoe Club: $9825.20 to be spent on compound shade extension and purchase of two laptops and printers