CASHING IN: How sport clubs will spend $78k in grants

Hervey Bay Tri Club races will be more sun safe after a Council grant. Photo: Alistair Brightman

TEN Fraser Coast sport and community groups will share in $78,000 worth of council grants.

The funds will be used to buy a range of new equipment such as water cannons, solar-powered pumps and portable shade tents.

Fraser Coast Regional Council today announced the successful applicants under the 2019-20 Sport and Recreation Capital Assistance Grants program.

"The Sport and Recreation Capital Assistance Grants offer one-off funding to develop infrastructure to assist in the growth and engagement of sport or active recreation across the Fraser Coast region," Cr James Hansen said.

Among the groups, Hervey Bay Triathlon Club claimed $5500 in an aim to make their events sun safe.

Vice president Jeffery Morris said the money would be used to buy four heavy duty portable marquees.

"It was something we really needed as our events are growing," he said.

"Especially for races like the Hervey Bay 100, we want to have a really professional appearance."

Mr Morris said the shades were selected as they offered full UV protection.

The other grants will be provided to: