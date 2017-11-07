News

Cash injection to boost country racing

Labor has promised a $70 million cash injection for country racing if re-elected.
COUNTRY racing is set to benefit from a $70million cash injection over four years under a re-elected Palaszczuk government in what Labor has touted as a massive boost for local race clubs, jobs and regional economies.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government had listened to feedback from country racing stakeholders and industry participants in formulating the new funding package.

"As country racegoers enjoy today's Melbourne Cup, I can't think of a better time to support the Queensland country racing industry," the Premier said.

"This unprecedented $70million country racing package will deliver increased certainty for 108 non-TAB racing clubs and the industry's 16,700 participants in regional Queensland.

"It's great for jobs, country race clubs and local economies.

"More than 1850 regional Queenslanders rely on the racing industry for full-time employment, with country racing contributing $225million to the state economy.

"Some country race clubs might only race once or twice a year, but these race days are huge social occasions for communities around the state.

"That's why we're going to be the first government in Queensland history to treat country racing as a community service obligation.

"Our $70million investment will not only maintain existing prizemoney levels, it will also enable us to deliver increased prizemoney in the years ahead."

The cash injection over four years across these regions includes prizemoney and support for clubs. It also includes jockey riding fees, superannuation and Workcover expenses, and club meeting payments:

  • North Queensland $5.9million
  • Central West Queensland $7.9million
  • Far North Queensland $7million
  • Northwest Queensland $9.4million
  • Wide Bay and Southeast Queensland $7.9million
  • Toowoomba and the Darling Downs $13.4million
  • Central Queensland $8.4million

There is an extra $10million available for racing club infrastructure across the state as assessed on a needs basis by Racing Queensland.

Topics:  annastacia palaszczuk country racing horse racing prizemoney qldelection2017 racing queensland

