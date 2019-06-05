CASH SPLASH: $1 million endorsed for Sports Precinct

NEXT PLANS FOR PRECINCT: Fraser Coast deputy mayor Darren Everard at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct. The council has endorsed the project under the next round of the Works for Queensland program after a confidential council motion last month.

NEXT PLANS FOR PRECINCT: Fraser Coast deputy mayor Darren Everard at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct. The council has endorsed the project under the next round of the Works for Queensland program after a confidential council motion last month. Cody Fox

ANOTHER $1 million will be pumped into the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct to prepare the remaining fields for future state competitions, council documents reveal.

The cash splash was part of a broader confidential motion at last month's meeting to offer sponsorship and support to the Queensland Touch and Oztag Associations.

The Chronicle previously revealed the Fraser Coast Regional Council was already in discussions with oztag competition organisers to host future events, including the Junior State Cup, Senior State Cup, Tri Series and All Schools events, at the Nikenbah complex over the next three to five years.

Council minutes from last month's meeting reveal councillors agreed to withdraw two projects under the next round of the State Government's Works for Queensland program and replace them with the Sports Precinct.

Councillors agreed to endorse $550,000 for the completion of three fields at the precinct and $480,000 for lighting on two others.

The State Touch Cup will also be re-located to the Sports Precinct from next year and the council will provide sponsorship of up to $140,000 per year to future Oztag State events.

Denis Chapman was the sole councillor to vote against the motion in the 8-1 vote. Councillors Rolf Light and Stuart Taylor were not present.

Speaking to the Chronicle yesterday, Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the motion would be dependent on the State Government agreeing to help fund the project.

He rejected suggestions the project had gone over its $76 million project estimation outlined in the business case.

"The business plan looks at future possible stages that could be spent... I don't agree with (that) characterisation,” Cr Seymour said.

Cr Seymour said the proposed upgrade could attract more than 27,000 visitors and inject about $6 million into the local economy every year.

"This new work would represent a major capital improvement to the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct and improve the functionality of the venue,” he said.

"Hosting multiple large state sporting events provides the opportunity for the Fraser Coast to stamp itself as a leading sporting events destination.”