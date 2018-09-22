Cash splash at Coast hotels for school holidays

Enjoying the holidays at WetSide are Gympie visitors (L) Riley, Sophie, Fletcher and Lily Lutton.

WITH five children to keep entertained these school holidays, Plaxy and Craig Lutton have chosen Hervey Bay for a family getaway.

When the Chronicle caught up with the Gympie family yesterday, four of their children were enthusiastically splashing at Wetside Water Park.

"This is so, so much fun,” Lily, 4, said.

The fifth youngster - seven-month old Flynn - was relaxing in his pram enjoying the weather and scenery.

The family is staying at Whale Cove Apartments during their five-day visit.

"The kids are enjoying doing a lot of swimming,” Mrs Lutton said.

"We'll be doing some fishing, going to the botanic gardens, but mostly relaxing.

"We are enjoying trying different fish and chips places along the Esplanade.”

The school holiday period combined with whale watching season has resulted in a bookings boom at resorts and hotels.

The Bay Apartments building manager Denise Foulston said they were fully booked out for the next fortnight.

About half of these bookings were made six months in advance.

"We were full very early this year, far more in advance than usual,” Mrs Foulston said.

"The average booking is for five days.”

"This year is going to end well as a well - we are expecting a good run.”

Hervey Bay's enviable beaches and weather means some tourists can't get enough of our town.

Angela Kratzmann, from Bribie Island, bought a holiday house in Hervey Bay 12 months ago and regularly visits with her family.

"Hervey Bay has the benefits of a coastal town but it's not as busy.”

"Plus, houses cost half the prices here to buy compared to other places.

"The council has done a great job in providing free facilities along the beach for people to enjoy.”