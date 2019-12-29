Cash splash to make M’boro pool more inclusive

FUN FOR ALL: Kayla and Lisa Newitt, Matt Alderman, Bronwyn Newitt and Chloe Alderman at Maryborough Aquatic Centre.

SWIMMING in Maryborough is to set to become more inclusive thanks to funding made available by the government’s Community Swimming Grants Program.

Federal Member for Wide Bay, Llew O’Brien said the Fraser Coast Regional Council would receive $9999 to ensure swimming is accessible to all residents.

Hundreds of people, including those with disabilities, the elderly and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, stand to benefit from the initiative.

“This funding will provide AustSwim Access and Inclusion certification for 13 instructors at Maryborough Aquatic Centre, which will enable more one-on-one sessions for people with a disability and provide more support for schools bringing children with physical, intellectual and educational disabilities during learn-to-swim sessions” Mr O’Brien said.

The program will also enable weekly one-on-one lessons for 32 culturally diverse participants over a 10-week period, including pool visit passes. Lessons for elderly community members with mobility issues or recovering from surgeries will also be made available.