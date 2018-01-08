Menu
Cash stolen in sneak offence

Amy Formosa
by

IN what police have described as a 'sneak offence', a cheque book and $1200 in cash was stolen from a home while the victim slept.

The stealing happened between 10.30pm on January 5 and 6am on January 6.

The victim reportedly went to sleep and woke up to find money missing from the kitchen and a cheque book stolen from a bedroom at the Scarness property.

Police are investigating.

It's unknown how the offenders entered the house.

If you have any information on the sneak offence which happened at a property on Koloi St, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  break and enter crime fccrime fcpolice

