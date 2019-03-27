Cash-strapped groom asks community to pay for his wedding

A LISMORE man is pleading the public to offer up money to help him and his finace get hitched, claiming the couple might not be able to afford their wedding which is already booked in for July 6 this year.

The hopeful groom-to-be Kristian Hatton, 39, created a GoFundMe campaign on March 21 asking strangers to help the couple's "cause of international love", with a goal of $5000 which so far has raised $135 by three people in three days.

In their efforts to wed, Mr Hatton said he has gone to many lengths to try and make the "special love story happen", and described it as an "uphill battle", including cancelling their wedding once before in 2018.

He has also organised a music event in Lismore in May where a bucket will be going around for suggested donations of $10-$15.

He said as well as easing the burden of stress, "your money will go towards our wedding costs and some sort of food for me to eat outside of ramen freaking noodles until the wedding".

He claimed the couple were experiencing financial difficulty, but both had work - himself in Lismore and his fiance, who is 44, in Thailand.

"I've been doing everything I can from taking on extra jobs to participating in big poker matches to make it happen, but been digging myself a bit worse," he said.

While it may seem like a lot of effort, he said it was worth it if they were able to have a traditional Thai wedding (Isan-style) to honour his bride and her family.

"Nok (Roongaroon Bootprom) and I have been together since January 2015. During our four-year relationship, we have only been able to live together for around a year and a half in total," he said.

"We tried to get married in 2018, but had to cancel our wedding. Cancelling a wedding is a terrible thing in Thailand, as the date is fixed by culture. Because we cancelled, my partner lost a lot of face.

"We talk every night via video link."

Although unconventional, campaigns on GoFundMe have likely raised millions of dollars for wedding-related funds, according to numerous news reports over the years.

Mr Hatton said he has to save more than $6000 before the date, and has less than half already banked.

"That means I would have to save at least $300 a week. That would mean I have to live off $180 per week.

"That's kind of impossible with rent, food and bills. I will have to eat one meal a day in order to make things happen, basically.

"I feel not being together is something incomprehensible at this point - Nok is the only partner I could imagine being with at this point of my life at nearly 40 years of age. I also don't want to shame her family again."

He said the money from the GoFundMe will go towards wedding costs, basic costs for a honeymoon and also to "enable (him) not to starve to death when (he) gets home".

Any leftover money he said would go to costs needed for his fiance's permanent partnership visa in Australia.

Visit: Gofundme.com/nok-and-kristians-wedding-need-help or head to The Gollan Hotel, Lismore on Friday May 3 from 7pm for a party with live music, DJ's and raffles organised by Mr Hatton.