Cashless welfare card
News

Cashless card could go to vote in August

Blake Antrobus
by
16th Jul 2018 7:00 PM

QUEENSLAND Greens Senator Andrew Bartlett has made a whirlwind trip around Hinkler listening to concerns about the cashless welfare card.

It comes as the Senate Committee continues to take feedback on the proposed local roll out.

Labor and the Greens previously blocked the card from coming to Hinkler earlier this year, with the Federal Government failing to gain enough cross-bench support to expand the current trial.

At yesterday's forum on the card's roll-out in Hervey Bay, Senator Bartlett told the Chronicle he expected the legislation would return to the Senate when Parliament resumed in mid-August.

"We haven't seen the program yet, but I wouldn't be surprised if it came in for a vote in those first two weeks back, and if not then in September," Sen Bartlett said.

Submissions to the Senate Committee on the card legislation close on Friday.

Sen Bartlett said the visit was about encouraging residents to "be confident in speaking out about their concerns" while making submissions about the card.

"Part of the importance of this issue is to make people aware there are alternatives," he said.

"That sort of money should be invested in job-generating activity in the community... (and) properly funding services."

The cashless debit card has been proposed as a method to end welfare dependency by limiting cash withdrawals to 20 per cent of a welfare payment and restricting the purchase of alcohol or gambling products.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

