CASHLESS CARD: How to opt-out of welfare trial

OPT-OUT OPEN: Cashless Card trial participants can apply to be removed from the program. FILE

HINKLER welfare recipients can now apply to opt-out of the Cashless Debit Card trial.

Participants will need to demonstrate reasonable and responsible management of their financial affairs to be eligible to opt-out, a spokeswoman from the Department of Social Services said.

"Cashless Debit Card participants will need to contact the Cashless Debit Card hotline to register their details on 1800 252 604 or email cashlessdebitcard@dss.gov.au," she said.

"The applicant will be contacted by an officer with suitable financial management skills who will conduct the exit application by phone interview.

"A range of documents, such as rental agreements or bank statements may be required to support a participant's exit application and will be discussed by the officer when contacting the participant."

Applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis, the spokeswoman said.

"Participants have always had access to a well-being exemption process for when the card is affecting a person's mental, physical or emotional well-being," she said.

The Cashless Card trial means participants can access 20 per cent of their welfare payment in cash while the rest remains on the card and cannot be used to purchase alcohol or gambling products.

The Hinkler region was chosen for the roll-out of the welfare card because of its high youth unemployment and intergenerational welfare dependence.

Throughout the Hinkler electorate, 6700 residents on unemployment benefits or parenting payments were placed on the card earlier this year.