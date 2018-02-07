CASHLESS CARD: 'I am just not sure this is the answer.'

KEITH Pitt says the Cashless Debit Card is the most popular government policy he has ever seen but readers are not convinced.

Labor doesn't agree, with one MP saying independent research the government was using to spruce the card was among "the worst” she had come across.

Frances Hoffman: "The stats on long term unemployment are bad.”

"Something has to be done, I am just not sure this is the answer.

"I say trial it, see how it goes so there is evidence to prove it doesn't work.

"Doing something is better then doing nothing right?”

Jane Grayson Halsall: "Wrong, you think taking away peoples autonomy will fix them!”

"How does punishment ever bring hope and dignity.”

Andrew Kite: "Its been trialled before, several times actually, first time was the mid 90s.”

Jane Grayson Halsall: "Anyone that knows anything about rehabilitation can tell you punishment does not bring about hope or dignity!”

"This card is a punitive measure on the already suffering poor!”

Julie Edwards: "This man sure knows how to lie, NO ONE WANTS THIS CARD, and before all the get a job comments come out, there are none.”

Neville Davies: "Keith Pitt can not stop lying.”

"He says he constantly takes phone calls from people saying we've got to do this.

"It is necessary, yet he refuses to take calls from people who are against this evil card, and also blocks anybody who is against this card on his Facebook Page.”

Millisa Solly: "I bet if he was needing welfare and it was his payments on the card he wouldn't be so impressed.”