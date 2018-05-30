Cashless card legislation introduced in parliament

IN PARLIAMENT: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt holds up an old copy of the Chronicle during a speech on the Cashless Card.

LEGISLATION to roll-out the controversial Cashless Debit Card in Hervey Bay is set to be introduced to parliament today.

The Chronicle can reveal Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and his Canberra colleagues have urged the Parliament to support the card's trial in the region to help break the cycle of welfare dependency.

The Turnbull Government today introduced legislation to roll out the Cashless Debit Card in the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay regions.

The Cashless Debit Card cannot be used to buy alcohol or gambling products and limits cash withdrawals to 20 per cent of a welfare payment.

During the trial, income support participants under 36 will be placed on the card.

Minister for Social Services Dan Tehan said the Cashless Debit Card was helping people manage their income and stabilise their lives.

"Intergenerational welfare dependence is ruining families, there are some young people who have never seen their parents, and even their grandparents, hold down a job,” Mr Tehan said.

"Doing nothing is not an option and I urge the Parliament to pass this legislation and help the people of Hinkler to help themselves.”

Mr MP said last night the Cashless Debit Card would make a positive change to the local community.

"The Cashless Debit Card will tackle a problem that everyone in our community knows exists,” Mr Pitt said.

"This will be a targeted trial rolled out to people in our electorate that need help. It will not be rolled out to age pensioners.”

Independent research into the Cashless Debit Card has shown positive results at the other trial locations, in Ceduna and East Kimberley, where less drinking, gambling and drug use has been reported.