CASHLESS CARD: Myths, questions, what's in store for locals

QUESTIONS ANSWERED: The Department of Social Services has answered questions asked about the rollout of the card trial.

QUESTIONS ANSWERED: The Department of Social Services has answered questions asked about the rollout of the card trial. Amanda Coop

WITH the Cashless Welfare Card set to be rolled out over the coming months, we asked the Department of Social Services a number of questions about how the card can be used and how services will be impacted.

Here's what a spokeswoman from the Department had to say:

How will the card lead to a reduction in crime statistics?

The Cashless Debit Card program is designed to act as a circuit breaker, with reduced use of alcohol and other drugs helping people better manage their money, improve their lives and make communities safer.

The independent evaluation of the initial trial sites in the Ceduna region, South Australia and East Kimberly, Western Australia, assessed harm reduction impacts of the trial on individual and community functioning, focusing on social harm caused by alcohol consumption, drug use and gambling.

The evaluation confirmed it has succeeded in achieving this goal. It concluded that the Cashless Debit Card Trial "has been effective in reducing alcohol consumption and gambling in both trial sites and [is] also suggestive of a reduction in the use of illegal drugs” and "that there is some evidence that there has been a consequential reduction in violence and harm related to alcohol consumption, illegal drug use and gambling”.

Do you have a list of the businesses which will accept the card?

The cashless debit card is a dual Visa/EFTPOS card. This means the card can be used at any EFTPOS terminal. The only time the card cannot be used is for the purchase of alcohol, gambling products or to withdraw cash. Further information can be found at indue.com.au/dct/merchants/approved/.

How will I be able to pay my rent if I'm placed under the Cashless Welfare Card and in a private rental agreement?

There are a number of ways cashless debit card participants can pay rent including, Centrepay, the Rent Deduction Scheme and BPAY.

Centrepay and the Rent Deduction Scheme are available for everyone who is receiving welfare payments. Centrepay and the Rent Deduction Scheme are paid before payments are sent to a participant's cashless debit card account.

If a participant has a private rental arrangement with a real estate agent, they may be able to use their card to pay rent using BPAY or EFTPOS.

Participants who have private rental arrangements and have to pay their rent in cash can contact the Cashless Debit Card Hotline on 1800 252 604.

Will I still be able to enjoy markets and community events?

Participants have access to 20 per cent of their payment that they can withdraw as cash to use in circumstances where only cash is accepted, for example at school events, fetes, and farmers markets.

Other arrangements for specific events can also be put in place to facilitate the use of the card.

This said, over time more and more places accept card payments while the use of cash is declining.

To ensure participants are able to make cash-only purchases, there is an 'other expenses' transfer limit set on CDC accounts, that allows participants to transfer a limited amount of additional funds from their cashless debit card account to their unrestricted bank account.

Will merchants and other shoppers know I will be on the card if I go shopping?

The cashless debit card looks and operates like any other bank card and is deliberately a standard silver colour, the most common colour of other banking cards.

Will I be able to pay off my credit card or mortgage on the Cashless Welfare Card?

Participants can still make the necessary everyday banking transactions using the cashless debit card.

Most loans (eg mortgage/personal/car) can be paid directly using the cashless debit card by either direct debit (using the card number) or BPAY, including scheduling regular payments.

Participants who need to pay off their credit card have the ability to do so using BPAY facilities.

Both the card provider and the Department of Social Services work with participants to ensure recurring payments are set up appropriately on the cashless debit card.

This includes transitioning existing recurring payment arrangements from participants' other accounts to avoid possible overdrawn account fees.