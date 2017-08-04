Cashless card opponents gear up for protest

OPPONENTS of the Cashless Debit Card are ramping up their protests ahead of the government's first public meeting about the proposal next week.

On Sunday a group will gather at Scarness beach from 11am for the Hands in the Sand event.

They will place 5000 paper hands they have made in the beach as well as host a free barbecue and collect petition signatures.

On Friday a protest was held in Bundaberg's CBD, while a public rally will be held in one of the Rum City's parks today.

The protests come ahead of a public meeting in Bundy on Tuesday.

Department of Social Services staff will be at the meeting, at the Civic Centre Supper Room from 2-4pm, to provide information and answer questions.

It's the first public meeting the Federal Government is holding about the Cashless Debit Card.

Previously department staff have met with business people in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg, and attended a Childers Chamber of Commerce Breakfast, which was closed to the media and open only to Isis residents.

Under the Cashless Debit Card, which Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt wants in the electorate, some welfare recipients will have 80% of their benefits quarantined from being used to buy alcohol, gamble or withdraw cash.