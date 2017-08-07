26°
Cashless card opponents host Hands in the Sand protest

Blake Antrobus
| 7th Aug 2017 11:38 AM Updated: 11:38 AM
Opponents of the proposed cashless debit card for Hinkler at the weekend Hands in the Sand protest.
Opponents of the proposed cashless debit card for Hinkler at the weekend Hands in the Sand protest. Contributed

OPPONENTS of the cashless debit card have planted thousands of cardboard hands at Scarness Beach as part of their ongoing protest of the proposed rollout in the Hinkler region.

About 5000 hands were laid on the shores of the Hervey Bay beach on Sunday, representing the various benefits the people in the region received from Centrelink.

Labor candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari joined in, planting some of his own hands with the group.

Organiser Kathryn Wilkes said the hands were a sign of how many people would be affected by the card's rollout in the region.

"For the group in particular, it draws attention to the fact so many people would be affected by the card," she said.

 

"The thought of losing your autonomy and choices, the threat of having your financial life turned upside down....is a very big concern for people."

"We're sick of being branded as bludgers and rorters; we want to draw attention to the fact the card, should it come in, will affect so many."

Ms Wilkes said it was a big feat, with 12 people working for several weeks to cut the hands and organise the beach rally event.

An information session on the cashless welfare card will be held on Wednesday at the Cashless Debit Card Drop In Centre, Shop 4 /33 Main St, Hervey Bay.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  cashless welfare card fccommunity hinkler scarness beach

