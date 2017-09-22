29°
Cashless card will be accepted anywhere: Pitt

Human Services Minister Alan Tudge shows what the cashless welfare card will look like.
Carlie Walker
THE controversial Cashless Debit Card will be able to buy products from anywhere, Federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has confirmed.

"But it cannot be used to withdraw cash or to buy alcohol or gambling products," he said.

When asked whether he believed enough money was being allocated to support services, Mr Pitt said millions of dollars were contributed annually to assist people with drug and alcohol treatment. That's in addition to the extra $1 million for services, which was announced on Thursday coinciding with news of the card's planned roll out.

"At a regional level (Central Queensland, Wide Bay and Sunshine region) the Federal Department of Health provides more than $3.5 million annually in drug and alcohol treatment," he said.

"There is also a wide range of other services already available in the Hinkler electorate for: financial assistance, employment, youth and training services, family and relationships, mental health, housing and homelessness.

"A key piece of feedback we have received from consultations is that services need to work together to support vulnerable people across the Hinkler electorate.

"There will be a new investment to help people access drug and alcohol services, as well as assistance for any participant to learn to use the card and help them set up budgets and financial planning support if required."

Mr Pitt said he was confident there would not be an increase in crime as a result of the Cashless Debit Card, citing research from other communities where the card has already been introduced.
 

